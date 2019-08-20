Meghan and Harry, who preach about conservation and the environment, came under fire for reportedly using a private jet four times in 11 days for vacations in Spain and France.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Pink tweeted. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control.”

The singer added, “Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind. — P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019

The “Walk Me Home” singer’s message echoed that of her friend Ellen DeGeneres, who spoke about her own relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while defending them.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” the comedian tweeted Monday, calling the couple “the most down-to-earth, compassionate people.”

“Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” DeGeneres wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

Elton John, who was a close friend of the late Princess Diana and has remained friends with the royal family over the years, also defended Harry and Meghan for flying a jet to stay at his family’s home in Nice, France.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Elton John and Prince Harry attend the Launch of the Menstar Coalition to Promote HIV Testing & Treatment of Men on July 24, 2018, in Amsterdam.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” John wrote of the press coverage the followed the couple’s vacation.

The singer also said that he and his husband, David Furnish, were the ones to fly the couple out, though they made sure their flight was carbon-neutral.

The duke and duchess have other things to focus on in the upcoming weeks. Harry and Meghan are headed to South Africa this fall with their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke of Sussex will also visit Angola, Malawi and Botswana, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” read a caption from the Sussex Royal Instagram account just after the trip was announced in June.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).