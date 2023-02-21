ShoppinghomesalesPresidents Day

You Can Still Shop These Presidents Day Sales For A Few More Hours

If you’re feeling shopping FOMO, never fear — there are a slew of good sales still going on for a limited time.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43748&u1=63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2Fproducts%2Fcabana-set" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Paravel Cabana set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43748&u1=63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2Fproducts%2Fcabana-set" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Paravel Cabana set</a>, <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13720150?sid=63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fsand-stable-esme-polyester-armchair-w004750763.html%3Fpiid%3D1006521497" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wayfair&#x27;s Sand &#x26; Stable Esme chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13720150?sid=63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fsand-stable-esme-polyester-armchair-w004750763.html%3Fpiid%3D1006521497" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Wayfair's Sand & Stable Esme chair</a> and a <a href="https://yetius.pxf.io/c/2706071/1026334/13394?subId1=63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yeti.com%2Fshop-by-color%2Fnordic-purple%2F21071501125.html" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Yeti Rambler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://yetius.pxf.io/c/2706071/1026334/13394?subId1=63f4da59e4b0a209e829bb2b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yeti.com%2Fshop-by-color%2Fnordic-purple%2F21071501125.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Yeti Rambler</a>
Paravel, Wayfair, Yeti
A Paravel Cabana set, Wayfair's Sand & Stable Esme chair and a Yeti Rambler

ICYMI, the long weekend that just came and went with Presidents Day brought a spate of excellent sales on things like mattresses, bedding, home goods, and cookware. However, we won’t blame you if you spent the past few days logged off, ignoring your inbox, social feeds and the siren call of savings.

If you’re now feeling like you missed the boat on some very good deals, we’re here to offer consolation. Ahead, find a list of some shoppable Presidents Day sales that are still going strong from brands like Wayfair, Target, Pottery Barn, Purple and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Furniture

1
Burrow
Burrow
The more you buy, the more you save at Burrow. Use code PREZ23 now through February 26 and get savings of at least 15% off when you spend over $1,599.
Shop Burrow
2
Apt 2B
Apt2B
Buy more and save more during Apt 2B's Presidents Day sale. Take up to 15% off storewide and 30% off orders of $5,499 or more.
Shop Apt2B
3
Benchmade Modern
Benchmade Modern
Need a new living room situation? Get 20% off Benchmade Modern's entire website when you use the code PREZ20now through February 22.
Shop Benchmade Modern
4
Homebody
Homebody
Need a new couch? Now's the time to splurge. Get 15% off your entire purchase with the code HOME15.
Shop Homebody
5
Wayfair
Wayfair
Head on over to Wayfair right now and enjoy their Presidents Day clearance sale. Get up to 70% off their home decor and furniture and save big time.
Shop Wayfair
6
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Turn your home into a serene retreat with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' beautiful wares. Now through February 26, Comfort Club members can enjoy 30% off all upholstery and case goods for dining, rugs, lighting and decor, including wall art and mirrors.
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
7
Annie Selke
Annie Selke
Perk up your home with one of Annie Selke's beautiful rugs or home decor items. Todayyou can get 20% off sitewide with the code REFRESH.
Shop Annie Selke
8
Edloe Finch
Edloe Finch
Now through February 22, get up to 20% off sitewide at Edloe Finch. Elegant boho chic never looked so good.
Shop Edloe Finch
9
McGee & Co
McGee & Co
Rejuvenate your space with McGee & Co and get up to 25% off sitewide today.
Shop McGee & Co
10
Albany Park
Albany Park
Spruce up your space and take advantage of Albany Park's Presidents Day sale through February 22. Get up to 25% off storewide (up to $1,200 off) and free shipping.
Shop Albany Park

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Home Goods and Gifts

1
Yeti
Yeti
It doesn't get much better than Yeti's durable tumblers, mugs, coolers and more. They're perfect for picnics, camping, travel and lounging around the house. Right now, you can get 20% off their Nordic Purple collection. The deep purple pieces are as attractive as they are functional.
Shop Yeti
2
Target
Target
Target is still offering up to 30% off hard-working floor care appliances, like this highly-rated Shark upright vacuum with a detachable canister.
Shop Target
3
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.
Right now, get an extra 30% off all sale items with the code EXTRA30. Pick up new calendars, stationery and other adorable home goods.
Shop Rifle Paper Co.
4
Ruggable
Ruggable
Get 15% off sitewide at Ruggable through February 22.
Shop Ruggable
5
Blinds.com
Blinds.com
Get some much-needed rest with the help of fresh new window treatments. Through February 22, save up to 45% off sitewide and get an extra 5% off every order.
Shop Blinds.com
6
Blueair
Blueair
Breathe deep with Blueair's range of stylish, quiet and efficient air purifiers. Get up to 60% off through February 28.
Shop Blueair
7
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Save up to 50% off on furniture, bedding, home decor and more. There's no time like the present to beautify your space.
Shop Pottery Barn
8
Our Place
Our Place
Get the internet-famous beautiful Always Pan from Our Place, on sale for 25% off through February 28.
Shop Our Place
9
Paravel
Paravel
Get 25% off travel sets at Paravel. They make it easy to travel in style. Their bags and suitcases are surprisingly elegant and incredibly functional.
Shop Paravel

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Apparel, Accessories and Beauty

1
Clarks
Clarks
Get yourself a pair of comfortable, durable and sturdy shoes from Clarks. Through February 23, get up to 60% off plus free shipping on orders over $50 with code EXTRA40.
Shop Clarks
2
Havaianas
Havaianas
Pick up a pair of flip flops or another footwear of your choice at Havaianas and get an extra 30% off select printed and brightly colored styles as part of the Carnival sale through February 25.
Shop Havaianas
3
Impala Skate
Impala Skate
Get up to 60% off select skate styles when you shop Impala Skate's Presidents Day sale.
Shop Impala Skate
4
M.M. LaFleur
M.M. LaFleur
Get up to 80% off M.M. LaFleur's chic everyday clothing.
Shop M.M. LaFleur
5
Blank NYC
Blank NYC
Shop new coats, jeans, sweaters and more apparel for both men and women at Blank NYC and take advantage of serious deals. Get 25% off sitewide with code Pres25 today.
Shop Blank NYC

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Bedding

1
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Enjoy 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen through February 23. There's no better excuse to freshen up your linens, invest in new towels or splurge on a delightful new robe.
Shop Brooklinen
2
Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding
Give your bedroom a spring refresh at Nest Bedding. Through February 28, save up to 50% off mattresses, up to 60% off bedding and 10% off furniture.
Shop Nest Bedding
3
Crane & Canopy
Crane & Canopy
Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decorright now at Crane & Canopy.
Shop Crane & Canopy
4
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
Find out why Cozy Earth made Oprah's "Favorite Things" list five years in a row when you snag some new cozy bedding, sweet jammies and more. Get 30% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTSDAYSALE through February 24.
Shop Cozy Earth

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Mattresses

1
Vaya
Vaya
Time to cozy up to a fresh new mattress from Vaya. Get $300 off any mattress with the code VAYA300 through February 27.
Shop Vaya
2
Purple
Purple
Score up to $900 off a Purple mattress set and save up to 25% on pillows, bedding and more through February 28.
Shop Purple
3
Emma Sleep
Emma Sleep
Get up to 50% off plus free pillows with the purchase of the Emma Climax Hybrid mattress through February 28.
Shop Emma Sleep
4
Zoma
Zoma
Get $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150 through February 27.
Shop Zoma
5
AmeriSleep
AmeriSleep
Through February 27, use code AS450 to get $450 off any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.
Shop AmeriSleep
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light

You're Basically Meant To Be With At Least One Of These 33 Very Good TikTok Products

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

7 Extremely Cool Things You Probably Didn’t Know Your iPhone Can Do

Food & Drink

The Best Trader Joe’s Items Nutritionists Put In Their Carts

Wellness

This Workout Is A Huge Trend Right Now (And You May Already Be Doing It)

Wellness

Beware: There’s Such A Thing As Using Too Much Nasal Spray

Style & Beauty

The Skin Care Application Mistakes You’re Probably Making

Food & Drink

Can You Really Save The Planet With Your Food Choices?

Work/Life

Are You A Giver Or A Taker? There Are Two Types Of Talkers, Researcher Suggests

Shopping

This South African Home Decor Brand Is The Coolest New Thing At Target

Shopping

33 Comfy WFH Clothing Items You Won't Be Ashamed To Show On A Video Call

Shopping

25 Products With Before-And-Afters That'll Make You Think, "I'll Take That"

Home & Living

This Immersive New Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

How To Set Up Your Home Office If You Have Seasonal Depression, According To Interior Designers And Therapists

Shopping

12 Pairs Of Underwear For Every Kind Of Leak

Shopping

Target’s Presidents Day Deals Are Worth A Click (Or Several)

Shopping

If You Aspire To Higher Levels Of Cleanliness, Try A Few Of These 39 Products

Shopping

31 Pieces Of Decor As Practical As They Are Beautiful

Shopping

You're Basically Meant To Be With At Least One Of These 34 Very Good TikTok Products

Shopping

This Viral $8 Nail-Strengthening Cream Has Tons Of Fanatic Reviews

Shopping

9 Under-$30 Walmart Buys That Might Just Make You Crack A Smile

Shopping

Today Only, You Can Get Some Of Your Favorite Mascara For Up To 50% Off

Shopping

43 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

Shopping

This Teeny-Weeny Target Purse Is A Designer Dead Ringer (And Only $25)

Shopping

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Cookware, Kitchen And Dining Goods

Wellness

The Most Common Norovirus Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Shoes For Airport Walking And Travel

Shopping

This Look Was Everywhere At New York Fashion Week. Here's How To Get It For Less.

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Mattress And Bedding Sales To Shop Now

Style & Beauty

8 Rude Behaviors Hair Stylists Always See You Doing At The Salon

Parenting

Looking Back At Your Childhood Could Change The Way You Parent — For The Better

Shopping

Now You Can Have A Washing Machine Anywhere With These Portable Options From Amazon

Relationships

Here's Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Squirting

Travel

The Best Time Of Day To Fly Right Now

Home & Living

35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Your 20s vs. Your 30s

Shopping

32 Pieces Of Clothing That'll Help Make 2023 The Comfiest Year Ever

Relationships

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Wellness

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren't Stress Or Caffeine

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Santa Fe

Style & Beauty

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

Parenting

16 Tweets About Rihanna's Pregnancy That Show We're All Getting Better At This

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week