ICYMI, the long weekend that just came and went with Presidents Day brought a spate of excellent sales on things like mattresses, bedding, home goods, and cookware. However, we won’t blame you if you spent the past few days logged off, ignoring your inbox, social feeds and the siren call of savings.
If you’re now feeling like you missed the boat on some very good deals, we’re here to offer consolation. Ahead, find a list of some shoppable Presidents Day sales that are still going strong from brands like Wayfair, Target, Pottery Barn, Purple and more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The Best Presidents Day Sales On Furniture
Burrow
The more you buy, the more you save at Burrow. Use code PREZ23 now through February 26 and get savings of at least 15% off when you spend over $1,599.
Apt2B
Buy more and save more during Apt 2B's Presidents Day sale. Take up to 15% off storewide and 30% off orders of $5,499 or more.
Benchmade Modern
Need a new living room situation? Get 20% off Benchmade Modern's entire website when you use the code PREZ20now through February 22.
Homebody
Need a new couch? Now's the time to splurge. Get 15% off your entire purchase with the code HOME15.
Wayfair
Head on over to Wayfair right now and enjoy their Presidents Day clearance sale. Get up to 70% off their home decor and furniture and save big time.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Turn your home into a serene retreat with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' beautiful wares. Now through February 26
, Comfort Club
members can enjoy 30% off
all upholstery and case goods for dining, rugs, lighting and decor, including wall art and mirrors.
Annie Selke
Perk up your home with one of Annie Selke's beautiful rugs or home decor items. Todayyou can get 20% off sitewide with the code REFRESH.
Edloe Finch
Now through February 22, get up to 20% off sitewide at Edloe Finch. Elegant boho chic never looked so good.
McGee & Co
Rejuvenate your space with McGee & Co and get up to 25% off sitewide today.
Albany Park
Spruce up your space and take advantage of Albany Park's Presidents Day sale through February 22. Get up to 25% off storewide (up to $1,200 off) and free shipping.
The Best Presidents Day Sales On Home Goods and Gifts
Yeti
It doesn't get much better than Yeti's durable tumblers, mugs, coolers and more. They're perfect for picnics, camping, travel and lounging around the house. Right now
, you can get 20% off
their Nordic Purple collection
. The deep purple pieces are as attractive as they are functional.
Target
Target is still offering up to 30% off hard-working floor care appliances, like this highly-rated Shark upright vacuum
with a detachable canister.
Rifle Paper Co.
Right now, get an extra 30% off all sale items with the code EXTRA30. Pick up new calendars, stationery and other adorable home goods.
Ruggable
Get 15% off sitewide at Ruggable through February 22.
Blinds.com
Get some much-needed rest with the help of fresh new window treatments. Through February 22, save up to 45% off sitewide and get an extra 5% off every order.
Blueair
Breathe deep with Blueair's range of stylish, quiet and efficient air purifiers. Get up to 60% off through February 28.
Pottery Barn
Save up to 50% off on furniture, bedding, home decor and more. There's no time like the present to beautify your space.
Our Place
Get the internet-famous beautiful Always Pan from Our Place, on sale for 25% off through February 28.
Paravel
Get 25% off travel sets at Paravel. They make it easy to travel in style. Their bags and suitcases are surprisingly elegant and incredibly functional.
The Best Presidents Day Sales On Apparel, Accessories and Beauty
Clarks
Get yourself a pair of comfortable, durable and sturdy shoes from Clarks. Through February 23, get up to 60% off plus free shipping on orders over $50 with code EXTRA40.
Havaianas
Pick up a pair of flip flops or another footwear of your choice at Havaianas and get an extra 30% off select printed and brightly colored styles as part of the Carnival sale through February 25.
Impala Skate
Get up to 60% off select skate styles when you shop Impala Skate's Presidents Day sale.
M.M. LaFleur
Get up to 80% off M.M. LaFleur's chic everyday clothing.
Blank NYC
Shop new coats, jeans, sweaters and more apparel for both men and women at Blank NYC and take advantage of serious deals. Get 25% off sitewide with code Pres25 today.
The Best Presidents Day Sales On Bedding
Brooklinen
Enjoy 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen through February 23. There's no better excuse to freshen up your linens, invest in new towels or splurge on a delightful new robe.
Nest Bedding
Give your bedroom a spring refresh at Nest Bedding. Through February 28, save up to 50% off mattresses, up to 60% off bedding and 10% off furniture.
Crane & Canopy
Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decorright now at Crane & Canopy.
Cozy Earth
Find out why Cozy Earth made Oprah's "Favorite Things" list five years in a row when you snag some new cozy bedding, sweet jammies and more. Get 30% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTSDAYSALE through February 24.
The Best Presidents Day Sales On Mattresses
Vaya
Time to cozy up to a fresh new mattress from Vaya. Get $300 off any mattress with the code VAYA300 through February 27.
Purple
Score up to $900 off a Purple mattress set and save up to 25% on pillows, bedding and more through February 28.
Emma Sleep
Get up to 50% off plus free pillows with the purchase of the Emma Climax Hybrid mattress through February 28.
Zoma
Get $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150 through February 27.
AmeriSleep
Through February 27, use code AS450 to get $450 off any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.