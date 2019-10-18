Prince Harry Says Camera Flashes Make Him Think Of Princess Diana's Death

“Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she told Bradby. “And then when you have a newborn — you know... especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add [media attention] on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed...”

After pausing her train of thought, Meghan thanked Bradby for his question.

“Also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she added.