'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Has A 'Perfect' Response To Remake Rumors

It might seem absolutely, totally, and in all other ways inconceivable, but there’s apparently been a discussion about remaking the beloved classic film “The Princess Bride.”

In a Variety profile of screen legend Norman Lear, who produced the 1987 movie, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra told the magazine that “very famous people” want to redo the film. It’s not clear if Sony or anyone else is entertaining the idea of a remake, but the report was enough to send fans to the Pit of Despair... a.k.a. Twitter... to lament the possibility.

Cary Elwes, who starred as Westley and one incarnation of the Dread Pirate Roberts, spoke for many by paraphrasing one of his lines in the movie:

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Others threatened to call in the Brute Squad on the “very famous people” ― or anyone else, for that matter ― who attempted to remake the film:

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

Theres a rumor afoot that someone wants to remake ‘Princess Bride’ which is a terrible idea. Its a perfect, much loved movie — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 18, 2019

NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Sonny, The Princess Bride is the greatest thing, in the world—except for a nice MLT, mutton, lettuce and tomato sandwich, where the mutton is nice and lean and the tomato is ripe. They’re so perky, I love that. DON’T MESS WITH PERFECTION. https://t.co/A2lWFlq2yB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2019

I recommend rewatching the scene where Westley explains to Humperdinck what “to the pain” means. That’s what I’ll do to anyone who tries to remake The Princess Bride. https://t.co/SfgBwC95LR pic.twitter.com/Tp3b0mxRJk — R. M. Huffman (@R_M_Huffman) September 17, 2019

The Princess Bride vs. any potential remake. pic.twitter.com/Bs7XPdhcoV — Andrew Bauer (@thedynamos) September 17, 2019

You've fallen for one of the two classic blunders! The first being never get involved in a land war in Asia but only slightly lesser known: never go in on a Princess Bride reboot! https://t.co/1AZkr41gDI — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) September 17, 2019

Do not touch The Princess Bride.



Do not remake it.



Do not enhance it.



Do not remaster it.



Keep you damn dirty hands off The Princess Bride. pic.twitter.com/VgbWCnOBUI — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) September 17, 2019

When they want to reboot "The Princess Bride" now pic.twitter.com/e0umfME8c3 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) September 17, 2019

My name is Inigo Montoya. You remade The Princess Bride. Prepare to die. https://t.co/cWf0WcTMvo — Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) September 18, 2019

To anyone who thinks The Princess Bride needs to be remade: pic.twitter.com/0O9lvZer4j — Megan Peterson (@meganspeterson) September 18, 2019

A) No. B) Calling it Norman Lear's The Princess Bride is as accurate as Al Ruddy's The Godfather—in that neither of them is creatively responsible for what you know and love. C) No. https://t.co/JsT2ISzvgf — J.J. Blabrams (@marcbernardin) September 17, 2019

Throw these producers and executives into the PIT OF DESPAIR and crank The Machine up to 50!!! https://t.co/9faP2AzqLn — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) September 18, 2019

Apparently, the CEO of Sony has stated that some people want to remake The Princess Bride. I'm sorry, but no. No, no, no. That is one film that absolutely does not deserve a remake. The original is a classic. Leave it alone. pic.twitter.com/5URFigknuT — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) September 17, 2019

There are very few remakes of movies that I will not only instantly boycott, but will fight "to the pain" to even be remade at all.



Back to the Future

Breakfast Club

On Golden Pond

The Princess Bride



To name a few. This needs to not happen. At. All. https://t.co/qaFTk3kGXK — CD TundraVision (@TundraVision) September 17, 2019

Is the Princess Bride reboot all dead yet? Or only mostly dead? — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) September 18, 2019