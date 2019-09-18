'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Has A 'Perfect' Response To Remake Rumors

It might seem absolutely, totally, and in all other ways inconceivable, but there’s apparently been a discussion about remaking the beloved classic film “The Princess Bride.”
In a Variety profile of screen legend Norman Lear, who produced the 1987 movie, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra told the magazine that “very famous people” want to redo the film. It’s not clear if Sony or anyone else is entertaining the idea of a remake, but the report was enough to send fans to the Pit of Despair... a.k.a. Twitter... to lament the possibility.
Cary Elwes, who starred as Westley and one incarnation of the Dread Pirate Roberts, spoke for many by paraphrasing one of his lines in the movie:
Others threatened to call in the Brute Squad on the “very famous people” ― or anyone else, for that matter ― who attempted to remake the film: