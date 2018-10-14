Princess Eugenie Wowed In Her 'English Rose' Wedding Reception Gown

Alex Bramall/Courtesy Buckingham Palace Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York arrive at the Royal Lodge in Windsor for a dinner the evening of their wedding.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank have released four official photos from their wedding day, including one of the bride in a stunning silk reception gown the evening of the ceremony.

The newlyweds were “delighted” to share the photos, said a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The couple was married Friday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before hundreds of guests, including Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Andrea Bocelli (who sang at the ceremony) and members of the royal family.

Eugenie’s pale blush dress was designed by Zac Posen, who was “inspired by the beauty” of the Windsor countryside, said a palace statement. The color was intended to reflect the “blush of an English rose,” the statement added.

The photo captured the couple — the princess smiling at her groom — as they arrived at Royal Lodge in Windsor for their reception. The princess was also wearing diamond and emerald earrings, a wedding gift from Brooksbank, and a hair slide belonging to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, that was commissioned by William IV for his queen in 1830.

The new photos released Saturday also included a family portrait of the newlyweds; their parents; Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice; the queen; Prince Philip; and the young pages and bridesmaids in the wedding ceremony. Another featured the couple alone with the pages and bridesmaids. Both photos were taken in the White Room of Windsor Castle.

Alex Bramall/Courtesy Buckingham Palace The newlyweds pose with (from left to right, back row): Thomas Brooksbank (Jack's brother); Nicola Brooksbank and George Brooksbank (his parents); Princess Beatrice; Sarah, Duchess of York; and her former husband, His Royal Highness The Duke of York. Middle row: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, with the rest of the young pages and bridesmaids.

Alex Bramall/Courtesy Buckingham Palace The newlyweds pose with their pages and bridesmaids. Prince George smiles in the back row with his sister, Princess Charlotte. Brooksbank rests his hand on the shoulder of Theodora Williams, daughter of singer Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

A romantic photo — in black and white — featured the couple alone, kissing, in the horse-drawn Scottish State Coach as it returned to Windsor Castle after the wedding carriage procession.

Alex Bramall/Courtesy Buckingham Palace Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank smooch in the Scottish State Coach as it returns to Windsor Castle following the Carriage Procession.