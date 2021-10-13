Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Photo To Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Princess Eugenie is celebrating three years of marriage to her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
The royal marked her wedding anniversary with a sweet photo she shared to her Instagram account Tuesday.
“Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!” Eugenie wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows her smiling in her “English rose” reception dress, while dancing with her husband. The two are now parents, after welcoming a son named August earlier this year.
Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot on Oct. 18, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also wed.
The couple dated for seven years before Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for the tequila line Casamigos, popped the question in January 2018.
“We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love,” Eugenie revealed during the pair’s first TV interview with BBC One. “And we have the same passions and drive for life. It’s so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone and you get to meet Jack.”
Brooksbank and the royal had 850 people in attendance at their nuptials. Some of the most famous faces included: Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Kate Moss, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell and Andrea Bocelli.
Relive the best moments from their wedding day below: