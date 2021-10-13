Entertainment

Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Photo To Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on Oct. 18, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie is celebrating three years of marriage to her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The royal marked her wedding anniversary with a sweet photo she shared to her Instagram account Tuesday.

“Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!” Eugenie wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows her smiling in her “English rose” reception dress, while dancing with her husband. The two are now parents, after welcoming a son named August earlier this year.

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot on Oct. 18, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also wed.

The couple dated for seven years before Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for the tequila line Casamigos, popped the question in January 2018.

“We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love,” Eugenie revealed during the pair’s first TV interview with BBC One. “And we have the same passions and drive for life. It’s so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone and you get to meet Jack.”

Brooksbank and the royal had 850 people in attendance at their nuptials. Some of the most famous faces included: Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Kate Moss, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell and Andrea Bocelli.

Relive the best moments from their wedding day below:

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss on the steps of St. George's Chapel.
Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid at the wedding, while Prince George was a page boy.
Sarah Ferguson making a face as she exits the car to head to St. George's Chapel.
A guest chases after a woman's hat.
The Duchess of Sussex smiles in St. George's Chapel.
Eugenie makes a face at her groom.
The "Union Jack Man" camping out before the royal wedding.
Eugenie making her way up the steps to the chapel.
A page boy takes a tumble in the blustery conditions.
Model Cara Delevingne makes her way to the nuptials.
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson enter the chapel.
Prince Harry entering the chapel where he married Meghan Markle just a few months ago.
The new husband and wife kiss on the steps of St. George's Chapel.
Ellie Goulding arrives.
Jack Brooksbank slips a wedding band on Eugenie's finger (the groom will not wear one).
Naomi Campbell gives a look at the royal wedding.
Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie ascend the stairs together.
A guest tries to hold on to her fascinator amidst all the wind.
A lone guest takes her seat.
Chelsy Davy, a friend of Eugenie who once dated Prince Harry, arrives.
A bridesmaid gives a wave to the crowds.
The parents of the bride and groom and the page boy and bridesmaids gather outside the chapel after the ceremony.
Pixie Geldof looking pretty in pink.
A fan gets ready for the royal wedding.
More guests arrive.
Hold on to your hats!
Securing the area outside the castle.
A guest heads into the chapel.
Jimmy Carr arrives.
Pre-wedding chats.
A shot of the grounds before the wedding.
Fans gathered before the ceremony.
A shot of the gorgeous flowers and foliage outside the chapel.
A fan before the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
Comedian Jack Whitehall enters the chapel.
Members of the public watch as the guests arrive.
Robbie Williams enters the chapel.
Stephen Fry heads into the ceremony.
The ultimate royals fan.
More flags before the ceremony.
The bride and her father pull up to the venue.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
A shot of the husband and wife!
