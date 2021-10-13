Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Photo To Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary

“We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love,” Eugenie revealed during the pair’s first TV interview with BBC One. “And we have the same passions and drive for life. It’s so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone and you get to meet Jack.”

Brooksbank and the royal had 850 people in attendance at their nuptials. Some of the most famous faces included: Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Kate Moss, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell and Andrea Bocelli.