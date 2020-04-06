Twitter Fans Yearn For A Leader Like The Queen After Moving Speech

Americans finally heard Sunday the messages they’ve been hungering for throughout the coronavirus crisis: Heartfelt thanks to workers, an appeal to our better natures and our proud legacy, a clear-eyed view that we’ll come through this — together — and that the “success will belong to every one of us.”

It came from across the sea in Windsor Castle from Queen Elizabeth II, not the White House.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” she vowed. “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”

The queen referred to her first radio broadcast in 1940, at the age of 14, when she consoled children who were being moved from London to the countryside to escape Nazi bombings. “Once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones,” she said Sunday. “But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

It’s what Americans yearned to hear:

The queen's speech is so heartbreakingly good. It stands in stark contrast to the filth being uttered in the White House press briefing room and is a sad reminder of our lack of leadership. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 5, 2020

#QueensSpeech felt incredibly moving this morning here in LA. The thanks she gave and unity she spoke of only highlighted the absolute dereliction of leadership here in America. #COVID19 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) April 5, 2020

I've never been a big fan of the royals, but it's striking how the Queen doesn't spray blame, attack reporters, criticize officials for not being nice to her, or brag about her ratings. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 5, 2020



pic.twitter.com/34ZyBKd79k — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 5, 2020

What a beautiful, inspiring, compassionate, calming and well needed address given by Queen Elizabeth today. From across the ocean, I thank her for this. Long live the Queen. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 5, 2020

Take us back, please. We'll embrace the Oxford comma and start adding u's to words like colour. — Tracy Smith 😎 (@processfairy) April 5, 2020

In a rare speech, the Queen, who as a child lived through the dark days of World War II, speaks of the new threat of the coronavirus. Her words of resolve, empathy, and hope resonate in a moment in history that demands unity and compassion. — Laurene Powell Jobs (@laurenepowell) April 5, 2020

Remarkable speech. We remain rudderless here in comparison. — Erika Belle says "Stay Home if You Can" (@subject_eye) April 5, 2020

In two minutes, the Queen laid out the crisis, lifted up workers, and gave hope and inspiration to rally the world through this. In two minutes she did what Boris Johnson and Trump have failed to do in two months of rambling pronouncements. — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) April 5, 2020

Ain't it a shame. The Queen is what we all need today. — @ironsharky Phd, MD, OCD, ADD, etc. (@IronSharky) April 5, 2020

England has a ridiculous PM but at least they have Queen Elizabeth. We only have a ridiculous president. I'm going to start a Gofundme to hire Helen Mirren to address the nation in an American accent. It only seems fair. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) April 5, 2020

I bet she won't be showing off about her ratings tomorrow! — Paul Burton (@paulburton73) April 5, 2020

And a few comments from the Brits and a Canadian:

Someone tell the president of 🇺🇲 That's how you do a public address. #QueensSpeech — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) April 5, 2020

In Canada and other lucky Commonwealth countries we got a 4 minute message from a real Queen! It was awesome. She made complete sense and didn't once talk shit about anyone. She made it look so easy. #TrumpPressConference #TrumpIsALoser #TrumpVirus 🇨🇦 — M E S (@markesauve) April 5, 2020

I’m not a monarchist but I believe we are so bloody fortunate to have HM the Queen as our head of state.

In 3 minutes she conveyed more calm & hope than all the nonsense Trump & Boris have said in 3 months. What a class act she is! #GodSavetheQueen#QueensSpeech — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) April 5, 2020

"The pride in who we are is not a part of the past. It defines our present and future ... Better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again".



-Her Majesty The Queen #QueensSpeech — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) April 5, 2020

"We will be with our families again.

We will meet again."

Tough times ahead, but HM is certainly a symbol of, despite any personal politics, what is really good about our great nation.

Stay at home.

Look after your loved ones.

Protect our protectors.#ThankYouNHS#QueensSpeech — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) April 5, 2020