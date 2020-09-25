'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Splits From Fiance After 10 Years Together

After two high-profile proposals, Karamo Brown is a single man once again.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, the “Queer Eye” culture guru revealed that he and fiancé Ian Jordan have split after a decade together. The couple’s time in lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, he added, prompted them to reevaluate their relationship.

“We broke up about three and a half months ago,” Brown told guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually, I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, ‘Is my happiness important?’”

“Once I made that decision, I said, ‘You know, we’re going to have to break up,’” he added.

Brown and Jordan, a film and television director, first got engaged in 2018. They originally planned to marry this summer, but decided to postpone the wedding after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

In May, Brown proposed to Jordan a second time to mark their 10th anniversary and documented the occasion on Instagram. About a month later, however, their wedding was off again ― this time, for good.

The split, Brown said, was amicable.

“We’re good friends,” he said. “I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding.”

The pandemic has also delayed the production of the sixth season of “Queer Eye,” which will be set in Austin, Texas.

Once filming was halted, Brown said he returned to his home in Los Angeles, where he is still taking the coronavirus “very seriously.”

“That first couple of days, I was like, 'How in the world did everyone start baking bread, working out?′ Because I was still in my robe, trying to just make sure my kids were OK,” he said Friday. “After a couple of weeks, I started to get a routine, started to get myself together ... and then just really found other ways to figure out how to focus on me and the things that make me happy.”

According to Brown’s co-star Bobby Berk, the Fab Five will return to the Lone Star State “at some point this year,” though no official date has been set.