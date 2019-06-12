MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has broken down why she believes Democrats should stop overthinking a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.
It is impossible to “game out” the political impact of impeachment because of the way the process works, she said in an interview on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
“If a president commits high crimes and misdemeanors, the way the Congress is supposed to hold him accountable is by opening an impeachment inquiry, doing an investigation and then voting on whether or not they think that it rises to that level,” Maddow explained.
She continued:
“Whether or not that hurts the president, helps the president, hurts the Democrats, helps the Democrats, A, is unknowable and, B, should be beside the point. And If you are doing it for the right reasons I think you are more likely to persuade the country that you’ve done it for the right reasons rather than you having tried to think everybody around the corner in tems of how this is supposed to work out.
Democrats are currently split on whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president. Maddow advised them to approach it “in terms of the constitutional imperative.”
“Who cares who it’s good for?” she added.
Check out the interview above.