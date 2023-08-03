Ron DeSantis Agrees To Televised Debate With Gavin Newsom

America could be getting a Republican vs. Democrat debate well before the 2024 presidential election, but it won’t be between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)

Advertisement

While the clash of ideologies might make for good theater, neither politician is commanding the national stage at the moment. DeSantis badly trails thrice-indicted front-runner Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nod. Newsom isn’t running for president at all ― at least as of yet. His aspirations are reportedly focusing more on 2028.

The New York Times wrote that both governors are “eager for as much attention as they can get,” so essentially the war of words would be a publicity stunt.

“You heard Gavin make the offer,” Hannity said on his show. “Your answer is?”

“Absolutely,” DeSantis said. “I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where.”

The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.



But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have.



I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because… pic.twitter.com/BbUKix8s5E — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 3, 2023

DeSantis immediately fired a salvo, claiming a record exodus from California and a boon in migration for Florida. He warned that Biden “would love to see the Californication of the United States.” DeSantis also said Newsom could still emerge as a Democratic challenger to Biden, and that would accelerate America’s decline.

Advertisement

Newsom and DeSantis appeared to agree on a date of Nov. 8 or 10.

“DeSantis should put up or shut up,” Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click said in a statement, per The New York Times.

DeSantis’ campaign has floundered as he fights the “anti-woke” culture wars while downplaying slavery in his state’s school curriculum, enacting anti-trans legislation and restricting abortions after six weeks.

Newsom recently called out GOP governors like Greg Abbott of Texas for resisting gun control, pushing book bans and going after doctors who perform abortions.

“You care about life and you have kids that are gunned down by weapons of war? Spare me. All in the name of freedom, as you’re banning books?” Newsom said.

The California governor, who has traded barbs with DeSantis for months, first broached the idea of a debate in September.

Advertisement