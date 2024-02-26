Ronna McDaniel Announces She Will Step Down As RNC Chair Next Month

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, on Monday announced she will be resigning from the post early next month.
“I have decided to step aside at our spring training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a chair of their choosing,” she said in a statement shared with The New York Times.
“The R.N.C. has historically undergone change once we have a nominee, and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition. I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November,” she added.
McDaniel had reportedly previously told former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the Republican primary, that she would step down following the South Carolina race, which took place Saturday. Trump defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by over 20 percentage points in her home state.
Trump has previously suggested he no longer has confidence in McDaniel.
“I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me,” he said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” earlier this month. “I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made.”
The former president is now backing Michael Whatley, chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, to succeed McDaniel and wants his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to take over as RNC co-chair.
Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife, has already spoken about her plans for the RNC.
“Every single penny will go to the No. 1 and the only job of the RNC, that is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country,” she said earlier this month.
McDaniel, who previously led the Michigan Republican Party, was installed as RNC chair by Trump following his win in the 2016 presidential election.