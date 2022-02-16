Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and attorney to Donald Trump, declared on Tuesday night that he has a stash of secret evidence against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

And it’s in his bedroom.

In an interview on the right-wing Newsmax network, Giuliani said he possessed about 1,000 pieces of evidence that no one has seen yet.

“I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually,” he declared. “I’ve had it there for years.”

Giuliani says he has yet to be revealed evidence in his bedroom… or his den actually pic.twitter.com/SAK6kPJCZy — Acyn (@Acyn) February 16, 2022

Given the bedroom claim, however, people began making jokes about an infamous Giuliani moment in another bedroom, when he became an unwitting star in Sacha Baron Cohen’s film “Borat 2.”

Giuliani thought he was being interviewed in a hotel suite by a right-wing news personality. When it was over, he went into the bedroom, leaned back on the bed and stuck his hands down his pants. He later said he was tucking in his shirt.

I think Sacha Baron Cohen saw that https://t.co/RULiCw6K1C — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 16, 2022

If there's one guy who should try really hard not to put "evidence" and "bedroom" in the same sentence, it's Rudy G. https://t.co/m0PeUwVnUQ — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) February 16, 2022

I do not want to see anything come out of his bedroom. https://t.co/Hh2daqmIk2 — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) February 16, 2022

Alexa, worst pick up lines https://t.co/LeFL0jTb4V — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) February 16, 2022

So much evidence, always just about to be revealed. And the hoopleheads buy it every time. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 16, 2022

Please don't let us find out what Rudy Colludy keeps in his bedroom...or his pants. pic.twitter.com/iIHBtoYcdf — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 16, 2022

holy mary mighty mother of fucktown no https://t.co/gGXb5cA6rc — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) February 16, 2022