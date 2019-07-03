Rush Limbaugh Suggests Drinking Toilet Water Is 'A Step Up' For Migrants

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh went on a racist rant about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) account of the “horrifying” conditions that she found for migrants detained by the U.S. after crossing the Mexico border.

Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers visited a Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Texas on Monday. She described “systemic cruelty” and recalled one woman telling her an agent had suggested she drink from a toilet if she needed water.

Other lawmakers present backed up Ocasio-Cortez’s description of what they saw. CBP officials later said all detainees had “access to clean drinking water.”

But Limbaugh used Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” to accuse Ocasio-Cortez of lying. He also repeatedly pronounced her name with an exaggerated accent, claimed she was “addicted to getting noticed” and called her fellow lawmakers a “gaggle of hysterical women.”

Limbaugh suggested that drinking water from a toilet could be “a step up for some” of the migrants “based on what the left is telling us their homelands are like.”

Check out the clip here: