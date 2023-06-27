Twitter Roasts Ryan Seacrest After His 'Wheel Of Fortune' Role Is Announced

After Ryan Seacrest’s new job hosting “Wheel Of Fortune” was announced on Tuesday, a lot of social media users were game to roast him.
The “American Idol” emcee confirmed the news he is replacing host Pat Sajak, who announced earlier this month he was retiring after 41 seasons with the show.
Sajak previously said the upcoming season in September will be his last, meaning that Seacrest will start in September 2024.
Considering Seacrest has been the host of a successful syndicated morning radio show, has hosted ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” since 2005, is currently hosting “American Idol,” and recently ended a six-season run on ABC’s morning show “Live with Kelly Ryan,” many Twitter users had snarky comments about his latest gig.
One person noted that the announcement isn’t that big of a surprise, considering Sajak suggested it 11 years ago.