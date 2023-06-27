Twitter Roasts Ryan Seacrest After His 'Wheel Of Fortune' Role Is Announced

After Ryan Seacrest’s new job hosting “Wheel Of Fortune” was announced on Tuesday, a lot of social media users were game to roast him.

The “American Idol” emcee confirmed the news he is replacing host Pat Sajak, who announced earlier this month he was retiring after 41 seasons with the show.

Sajak previously said the upcoming season in September will be his last, meaning that Seacrest will start in September 2024.

Considering Seacrest has been the host of a successful syndicated morning radio show, has hosted ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” since 2005, is currently hosting “American Idol,” and recently ended a six-season run on ABC’s morning show “Live with Kelly Ryan,” many Twitter users had snarky comments about his latest gig.

Apparently, Ryan Seacrest is mandated to host everything.https://t.co/6Iqo74noN7 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 27, 2023

It’s really nice to see mediocre white men finally gaining a foothold in the tv business https://t.co/oPw8fgInN6 — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) June 27, 2023

Dear New York Times,



I promise you, from the bottom of my heart, that I did not need a breaking news alert that Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of "Wheel of Fortune." — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) June 27, 2023

How do I say "Ryan Seacrest is a perfect fit for Wheel of Fortune" while explaining that it is not a compliment to Seacrest or Wheel — Mearn (@mearn) June 27, 2023

Ryan Seacrest is the new host of Wheel of Fortune.



All sarcasm intended. pic.twitter.com/e0GUBT8jau — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 27, 2023

Ryan Secrest? Really? Wheel couldn't bring itself to do something creative like put Maggie Sajak on the wheel and replace Vanna with a young guy? #wheeloffortune — ChangeServant (@changeservant) June 27, 2023

Ryan Seacrest is the new Wheel of Fortune host. Because:

- Nostradamus predicted it

- The job listing said "Caucasian male who already seems like a game show host"

- The idea made Vanna laugh and say, "Of course"

- George Santos says he turned it down

- ANTIFA — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 27, 2023

Seriously is Ryan Seacrest the only person in Hollywood that can host shit….give someone else a shot….remember we all wanted @levarburton for Jeopardy so why not him for Wheel of Fortune https://t.co/g1ii09eQJC — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 27, 2023

One person noted that the announcement isn’t that big of a surprise, considering Sajak suggested it 11 years ago.