Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Being At High Risk For Coronavirus

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland is one of the millions of people who are at high risk of experiencing severe illness as a result of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Hyland, 29, opened up about being fearful of contracting the virus due to her health conditions during an episode of the “Brad Behavior” podcast set to air Wednesday, per People. She suffers from kidney dysplasia, a condition in which her kidneys did not properly develop before she was born. The condition has required Hyland to have multiple surgeries and two kidney transplants, one in 2012 and another in 2017 when the first failed.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants so everything in this house is sanitized,” Hyland said.

While roughly 80% of those infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, it can result in a severe or fatal case for the elderly and those with other pre-existing medical conditions.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Sarah Hyland attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, in January.

Hyland explained that when she catches a bug that might only be a 24-hour sickness for the average person, it often results in her being sick for a “week or more.”

“My panic level is pretty high,” she said. “But I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress so I’m trying to remain calm.”

Hyland plans to socially distance herself from society, leaving the house only for medical appointments. On those occasions, she will wear gloves and a face mask.

Hyland also urged people who are at low risk to contribute by practicing “compassion, love, generosity.”

“We’re literally dealing with people who could die and I just think it’s really a time to come together,” she said.

Filming for her show, “Modern Family,” wrapped last month after 11 seasons.