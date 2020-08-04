Ex-Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka's Big Idea To Open Schools: ‘Body Condoms’ For Teachers

Right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka railed against the ongoing closures of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic on his show Monday.

“Put the bloody teachers in body condoms. I don’t care,” the former aide to President Donald Trump told Michael Knowles, a commentator for the right-wing website The Daily Wire.

“Put them in hazmat suits,” he added. “I don’t care.”

Gorka left the Trump White House in 2017. He remains a staunch advocate for the president and has been tapped for a role on the National Security Education Board.

Trump has repeatedly pushed for businesses and schools to reopen in a bid to boost the economy ahead of the 2020 election, tweeting Monday night:

OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Public health experts and education unions, however, say the correct funding has to be in place to ensure the safety of students and teachers when in-person education resumes.

In June, Gorka stoked controversy by describing face masks aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as “Democrat Islamo-Maoist masks.”

“You mean the COVID burqas, the COVID masks?” said Gorka, who has made anti-Islamic remarks on previous occasions, while boasting about not covering his face during a visit to a post office.

Trump initially refused for months to wear a mask in public but has recently changed tack, even going so far in a new campaign email to say it was “patriotic” to do so.

Check out Gorka’s comments here:

