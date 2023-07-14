Members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, on Friday joined picket lines where members of the Writers Guild of America have been demanding better working conditions for weeks.
Day 1 of the actors strike saw “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis picketing alongside crowds of other performers and scribes whose names roll by at the end of well-loved TV shows and films.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists represents around 160,000 people — not just major stars but lesser-known working actors who say the streaming era has made it increasingly difficult to make a good living. They share similar concerns about residuals payments, artificial intelligence and other developing technologies with the writers union, which began its strike in early May.
Production in Hollywood has essentially frozen in time as the workers demonstrate outside major studios in Los Angeles and New York City, including Netflix, Paramount, NBCUniversal and others.
The strike could last for weeks or months; studio executives have threatened to drag out negotiations with the unions to inflict maximum economic damage on their members.
