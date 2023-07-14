Members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, on Friday joined picket lines where members of the Writers Guild of America have been demanding better working conditions for weeks.

Day 1 of the actors strike saw “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis picketing alongside crowds of other performers and scribes whose names roll by at the end of well-loved TV shows and films.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists represents around 160,000 people — not just major stars but lesser-known working actors who say the streaming era has made it increasingly difficult to make a good living. They share similar concerns about residuals payments, artificial intelligence and other developing technologies with the writers union, which began its strike in early May.

Production in Hollywood has essentially frozen in time as the workers demonstrate outside major studios in Los Angeles and New York City, including Netflix, Paramount, NBCUniversal and others.

The strike could last for weeks or months; studio executives have threatened to drag out negotiations with the unions to inflict maximum economic damage on their members.

Scroll on for scenes from the picket lines.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks on Day 1 of the strike. On Thursday, Drescher gave a rousing speech against the trade group representing the studios, saying at one point: “They plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right, while giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them." Chris Pizzello via Associated Press

Actor Jason Sudeikis is seen behind a "believe" sign — a reference to "Ted Lasso" — while picketing NBC outside Rockefeller Center on Friday in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images

A demonstrator in Los Angeles holds a sign reading, "I will only memorize lines written by a person!" via Associated Press

Striking writers and actors rally outside Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello via Associated Press

Actor Allison Janney joins the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios. Her sign reads, "Name your favorite movie without actors." Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Josh Gad (left), who voiced Olaf in "Frozen," and actor Rory O'Malley join demonstrators outside Fox Studios in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

"Mandalorian" actor Rosario Dawson holds a sign reading "SAG-AFTRA on strike" outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Friday. via Associated Press

Members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA picket outside Rockefeller Center. Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" player Chloe Fineman and writer-actor Sydney Steinberg picket Warner Bros. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Outside Paramount Studios, a demonstrator holds a sign that reads, "Pay us!" David McNew via Getty Images

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "where the fuck is Ben Affleck" alongside striking WGA and SAG-AFTRA members. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images