The Best Mascara For Sensitive Eyes, According To An Ophthalmologist

Mascara can contain ingredients you may be allergic or sensitive to, resulting in irritation. Here are options an eye doctor recommends.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=sensitiveeyesmascara-KristenAdaway-041122-62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fchanel-inimitable-mascara-volume-length-curl-separation%2F2908855" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chanel Inimitable mascara" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=sensitiveeyesmascara-KristenAdaway-041122-62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fchanel-inimitable-mascara-volume-length-curl-separation%2F2908855" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Chanel Inimitable mascara</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sensitiveeyesmascara-KristenAdaway-041122-62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fhigh-impact-mascara-P122912" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clinique High Impact mascara" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sensitiveeyesmascara-KristenAdaway-041122-62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fhigh-impact-mascara-P122912" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Clinique High Impact mascara</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Maybelline-New-York-Washable-Volumizing/dp/B00008Y1BE?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Maybelline Great Lash mascara" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Maybelline-New-York-Washable-Volumizing/dp/B00008Y1BE?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62542c7fe4b0723f800f28ac,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Maybelline Great Lash mascara</a>
Having sensitive eyes is not for the faint of heart. Allergy season means I have to keep eye drops or medicine on hand so I don’t scratch my eyes all day. And year-round, I have to pay close attention to any beauty or makeup products I use in or near my eyes — especially mascara.

Mascara can contain ingredients that may cause a reaction or irritation. It can also flake off into your eye, causing discomfort and pain.

Over the years, I’ve gotten pretty good at figuring out which mascaras my eyes respond well to and which ones make them itchy, red or sometimes even hurt. Because of this, I’ve been wearing the same one for years without any complaints (the hypoallergenic Covergirl Lash Blast volume mascara). But since we can all use a little variety and options when it comes to beauty, I wanted to ask an expert for some other recommendations.

Dr. Yuna Rapoport, a board-certified ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye in New York City, often sees patients with eye issues that are connected to their beauty routines.

“Using mascara daily is not bad for your lashes, but not removing eye makeup nightly or using eye makeup that is over 3 months old can be. I recommend using a mascara that is not waterproof and an oil-free eye makeup remover,” Rapoport said.

Below, you’ll fine three non-waterproof mascaras Rapoport recommends for sensitive eyes that will wash off easily, reducing the chance of leftover particles causing irritation.

Sephora
Clinique High Impact Mascara
This mascara comes in black and black/brown, and lengthens and adds volume to your lashes with each stroke. It's formulated without parabens and phthalates. You can apply it knowing it's opthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested, and free of mineral oil and fragrance.
Get it at Sephora for $21.
Nordstrom
Chanel Inimitable Mascara
For a long-wear option that is good to your eyes, Chanel's Inimitable Mascara provides curl, separation and length for a multidimensional effect. It contains pro-vitamin B5 for hydration and conditioning so your lashes stay healthy even when after you take it off.
Get it at Nordstrom for $32.
Amazon
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
A classic in the world of mascaras, Maybelline's Great Lash conditions as it thickens your lashes, and leaves behind no clumps or globs. Its hypoallergenic formula was tested by ophthalmologists and is safe for people who wear contact lenses.
Get it on Amazon for $5.48.
