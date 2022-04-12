The Best Mascara For Sensitive Eyes, According To An Ophthalmologist

Having sensitive eyes is not for the faint of heart. Allergy season means I have to keep eye drops or medicine on hand so I don’t scratch my eyes all day. And year-round, I have to pay close attention to any beauty or makeup products I use in or near my eyes — especially mascara.

Mascara can contain ingredients that may cause a reaction or irritation. It can also flake off into your eye, causing discomfort and pain.

Over the years, I’ve gotten pretty good at figuring out which mascaras my eyes respond well to and which ones make them itchy, red or sometimes even hurt. Because of this, I’ve been wearing the same one for years without any complaints (the hypoallergenic Covergirl Lash Blast volume mascara). But since we can all use a little variety and options when it comes to beauty, I wanted to ask an expert for some other recommendations.

Dr. Yuna Rapoport, a board-certified ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye in New York City, often sees patients with eye issues that are connected to their beauty routines.

“Using mascara daily is not bad for your lashes, but not removing eye makeup nightly or using eye makeup that is over 3 months old can be. I recommend using a mascara that is not waterproof and an oil-free eye makeup remover,” Rapoport said.

Below, you’ll fine three non-waterproof mascaras Rapoport recommends for sensitive eyes that will wash off easily, reducing the chance of leftover particles causing irritation.

