'Sesame Street' Vows To 'Speak Out Against Racism' Amid Ongoing Protests

Throughout its half-century run, “Sesame Street” has tackled topical issues such as bullying and divorce in ways suitable for its young audience.

On Monday, the beloved children’s program responded to the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality by doubling down on its longstanding commitment to diversity.

“Racism has no place on our Street — or on any street,” the show said in a statement posted to its official social media accounts. “Sesame Street was built on diversity, inclusion, and, especially, kindness.”

On Tuesday, “Sesame Street” went a step further by announcing plans to collaborate with CNN on a virtual town hall for parents and kids that will expand upon the mission of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Set to air Saturday, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” will be co-moderated by Big Bird, alongside CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill.

“Sesame Street” characters Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita will also be on hand to answer questions submitted by families about racism, the ongoing demonstrations and the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police that sparked the unrest.

CNN and Sesame Street are doing a special town hall for young kids and families who have questions about racism and where our nation is right now. https://t.co/g58MwSP1bE — anika palm (@ampalm) June 2, 2020

“Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” arrives just weeks after CNN and “Sesame Street” co-hosted a similar event focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ABCs of COVID-19,” which aired April 22, featured Big Bird in conversation with Hill and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who is CNN’s chief medical correspondent.