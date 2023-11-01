Seth Meyers Mocks Tiffany Trump With The Most Backhanded Compliment

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Tuesday taunted Donald Trump’s adult children who will soon give testimony in their father’s civil fraud trial.

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to take the stand on Wednesday. He’ll be followed by Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump later in the month.

Advertisement

“And for the first time in a long time, it’s good to be Tiffany,” the “Late Night” comedian cracked.

Tiffany Trump is the former president’s only daughter with second wife Marla Maples. She remained out of the public eye for most of her father’s time in the White House, resurfacing only to campaign ahead of his failed 2020 reelection bid.

Meyers also hit Joe Biden with a Halloween-themed zinger, joking the president “got a pretty serious scare” when a trick-or-treater “came dressed up as his approval rating.”