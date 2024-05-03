EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionSeth Meyers

Seth Meyers Has Perfect Solution For Trump's Desire For 'Honest' Election

The "Late Night" host skewered the former president for saying he'd accept the 2024 elections results on one condition.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers went after election denier Donald Trump for saying recently that he would accept the results of the 2024 election “if everything’s honest.” (Watch the video below.)

“Dude, if everything was honest, the only results you’d have to accept would be the results of the prison talent show,” the “Late Night” host cracked on Thursday.

Trump is currently on trial for allegedly disguising hush money payments to a porn star as business expenses. He also faces indictments related to scheming to overturn the 2020 election and is charged with withholding classified documents stashed at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week.

In another hint of upheaval if he were to lose, he told Time magazine that there would be no political violence if he wins the November election — but “if we don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.”

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot