Seth Meyers Burns James Comer With Mind-Boggling Fox News Blast From The Past

The "Late Night" host roasted the House GOP's push to impeach Joe Biden via a 2010 clip from the conservative network.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Thursday turned to an old segment that aired on Fox News to highlight what he called the “sham” nature of the House GOP’s bid to impeach President Joe Biden, despite having no evidence of criminality.

The “Late Night” host noted how House Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is leading the impeachment push, recently struggled to explain the logic behind it to Fox News’ Steve Doocy. Comer has since said he won’t go on Doocy’s “Fox & Friends” show because of his questioning.

“You know your case is weak when Steve Doocy backs you into a corner, it’s like losing a rap battle to Ned Flanders,” joked Meyers.

“This is a guy [Doocy] who once tried to roast a marshmallow over a flame with his bare hands,” the comedian added, before playing footage from 2010 in which Doocy did just that. It prompted his stunned then-Fox colleague Chris Wallace to ask: “You’re really going to do that with your hands?”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

