Seth Meyers Shreds Rudy Giuliani Lawyer's Defamation Trial Excuse

“I’m no lawyer but it doesn’t sound like this court case is going especially well for Rudy," said the "Late Night" comedian.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer this week tried to blame his client’s “unintelligible” objections during his defamation trial on his age.

Seth Meyers wasn’t having it.

“You don’t get to use his age as an excuse,” the “Late Night” comedian said Wednesday.

“Nobody told Rudy to spend his golden years committing crimes, defaming election workers and trying to destroy American democracy,” he added.

Giuliani, 79, is being sued by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, over allegations he repeatedly lied about them following Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

“I’m no lawyer but it doesn’t sound like this court case is going especially well for Rudy,” said Meyers.

