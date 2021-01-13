Seth Meyers Nails Impression Of 'Whiny, Hysterical' Tucker Carlson

Seth Meyers delivered a scathing impression of Tucker Carlson on Tuesday as he ripped the Fox News personality for playing the victim after the U.S. Capitol riot.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” noted how Carlson and other right-wingers have following the violence tried to depict themselves as the real ones losing out because of social media platform crackdowns on accounts promoting violence and conspiracy theories.

Meyers jumped into character as Carlson, channeling one of the controversial commentator’s speculative rants about foregoing freedom.

Afterward, Meyers declared:

“My god. These people are whiny, hysterical lunatics who never miss an opportunity to make themselves the victims, even after a deadly insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.”

Check out Meyer’s full monologue here: