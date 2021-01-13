People on Twitter can’t believe the gall of Eric Trump’s latest defense of his father, President Donald Trump.
In an interview with the Associated Press published Tuesday, the president’s second-eldest son claimed the backlash his father has received from businesses following his incitement of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was simply down to “cancel culture.”
Deutsche Bank has reportedly cut ties with Trump and the Trump Organization, of which Eric Trump is executive vice president, and the PGA has moved the 2022 championship tournament from the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
“We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years,” Eric Trump attempted to explain away the critical response to his father’s outrageous conduct, for which the president is expected to be impeached on a single article of incitement to insurrection by House Democrats on Wednesday.
“If you disagree with them, if they don’t like you, they try and cancel you,” added Eric Trump, who himself urged supporters of his father to “show some fight” and “march on the Capitol” at a rally in Washington before the riot.
Elsewhere in the interview, Eric Trump suggested his father “would get followed to the ends of the Earth by a hundred million Americans” because he’d created “the greatest political movement in American history and his opportunities are endless.”
At the end of the interview, however, the line went dead after Eric Trump was asked “if he felt his father incited the crowd.”
Many of Eric Trump’s comments in the interview jarred with Twitter users, but it was the “cancel culture” claim that invoked particular ire: