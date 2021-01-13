People on Twitter can’t believe the gall of Eric Trump’s latest defense of his father, President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Associated Press published Tuesday, the president’s second-eldest son claimed the backlash his father has received from businesses following his incitement of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was simply down to “cancel culture.”

Deutsche Bank has reportedly cut ties with Trump and the Trump Organization, of which Eric Trump is executive vice president, and the PGA has moved the 2022 championship tournament from the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years,” Eric Trump attempted to explain away the critical response to his father’s outrageous conduct, for which the president is expected to be impeached on a single article of incitement to insurrection by House Democrats on Wednesday.

Eric Trump tells @AP that hits to his family’s business empire since the deadly U.S. Capitol riots are part of a liberal “cancel culture.” The backlash includes the PGA canceling its golf tournament at the president's New Jersey course. https://t.co/vsGchapmMt — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2021

“If you disagree with them, if they don’t like you, they try and cancel you,” added Eric Trump, who himself urged supporters of his father to “show some fight” and “march on the Capitol” at a rally in Washington before the riot.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eric Trump suggested his father “would get followed to the ends of the Earth by a hundred million Americans” because he’d created “the greatest political movement in American history and his opportunities are endless.”

At the end of the interview, however, the line went dead after Eric Trump was asked “if he felt his father incited the crowd.”

Many of Eric Trump’s comments in the interview jarred with Twitter users, but it was the “cancel culture” claim that invoked particular ire:

Naw man. Businesses simply don’t like to align themselves with failed despots. — Ms. Christine (@CrazyCatMadame) January 13, 2021

"Cancel culture" is also known as "consequences." — M.D. Lafrance (@MD_Lafrance) January 13, 2021

Daddy try to overthrow democracy, of course it should be cancelled. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) January 13, 2021

Obviously he doesn’t really understand capitalism. No business want to risk it’s brand by being involved with insurrectionists. — Michele Mouse (@MouseFahy) January 13, 2021

No, Eric, it’s call the free market. Private companies can choose where they want to do business. Smart businessmen would know better than support an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election.. — We Fired the Liar (@JayashreeNara14) January 13, 2021

Call it liberal cancel culture, call it the repercussions for your father’s actions, whatever you call it it’s well deserved. — Dylon Swartwood (@dylon_swartwood) January 13, 2021

"Cancel Culture" is just the attack line that the Cons use when their "let the Free Market decide" philosophy doesn't work for them. — Matthew Lee Terry (@TravelingMatty) January 13, 2021

@EricTrump this is not cancel culture. This is not wanting to associate with a soon-to-be-former president who instigated a mob to attack the Capitol. Five people were killed as a result of your family. — Flo-Kater (@Flo_kater) January 13, 2021

Hey @EricTrump holding people accountable for their actions and deciding that they’re too reprehensible to do business with anymore is not cancel culture. It’s sound business — Mimi *Mask Up* 💙🙏🏻📿😷 (@MaryWeglarz) January 13, 2021

@EricTrump. Part of cancel culture? You are a piece of work. We are against the assault on our democracy, the insurrection on Jan 6 that was incited by the Trump family. — soggyjules (@becivilandkind) January 13, 2021

@EricTrump it’s not cancel culture it’s retribution for your sedition! — gllangeler (@gll1956) January 13, 2021