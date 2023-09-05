Shannon Sharpe Couldn't Stop Making Same Mistake In Debut With Stephen A. Smith

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Shannon Sharpe on Monday couldn’t let go of his sports-talk past during his “First Take” debut with ESPN star Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe, fresh off a much-publicized split from longtime “Undisputed” costar Skip Bayless on FS1, called Smith “Skip” on at least two occasions captured by viewers on X, formerly Twitter. Smith appeared to be understanding.

Shannon accidentally calls Stephen A. Smith “Skip” 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/17e9QqNgye — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 4, 2023

Shannon just called Stephen A "Skip" AGAIN, This is the second time... 😭😭💀💀 #FirstTake 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YDS5Q8iz7m — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) September 4, 2023

Breaking up is hard to do, even in media.

The tension between Sharpe and Bayless in the waning months of their partnership appeared to turn untenable in arguments over Tom Brady and Damar Hamlin.

So here’s to Sharpe’s few-times-a-week teaming up with Smith and to spirited debates ... that perhaps don’t go completely off the rails.

Smith, on Tuesday, humorously tried to keep Sharpe, a Football Hall of Fame tight end, on point by wearing a name tag.

Stephen A. Smith wore a name tag on "First Take" this morning after Shannon Sharpe called him 'Skip' multiple times on Monday. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Aoaeivrxr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2023

Nice move.