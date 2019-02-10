A mock “Meet the Press” on “Saturday Night Live” zeroed in on the latest “new low in journalism” — Amazon CEO Jeff’s Bezos’ dick pic that nearly appeared in The National Enquirer — and loved every salacious minute of it.

Panelists on the cold open debated the size and coloration of the still-secret digit captured in a photo supposedly illicitly obtained by the Enquirer as part of an alleged blackmail scheme.

Advertisement

But down to business.

“You’re all highly respected journalists, so what do you think Jeff Bezo’s penis looks like?” Kyle Mooney’s Chuck Todd asked the panel.

“When I hear billionaire’s penis, I immediately think small potatoes,” said a sassy Cecily Strong, who was playing Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. “Like they say, ‘If it’s small and looks funny, you better have the money, honey.’”

Kenan Thompson as Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson called the situation “disgraceful” and “awful.” This is a “clear violation of someone’s privacy,” he told Chuck Todd.

Advertisement

What about when the pics are finally revealed? “I will look at them,” Thompson’s Robinson admits. “I will make them into hilarious memes and send them to all my friends.”

He denounces The New York Post (and HuffPost) headline: “Bezos Exposes Pecker.”

His suggestion for a headline? “Your Amazon Package Is On Its Way.”