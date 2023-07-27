Snoop Dogg Names What 'Most Definitely' Inspired His New Dessert Brand

Snoop Dogg is thanking the munchies for providing inspiration for his new ice cream brand.

The rapper rolled out the seven flavors in his Dr. Bombay Ice Cream line with consumer packaged goods company Happi Co. on Monday, according to a press release.

“I draw my inspiration from me as a person and I like to share it to the world,” he added.

The ice cream’s flavors include Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin’ In the Dough, S’more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

“I was buying two or three different kinds of ice cream, mixing ’em up, mixing and matching, and I was like, ‘Maybe I should make my own where I don’t have to buy two different brands and get the flavor that I’m looking for,’” he told TMZ. “So it just came to me: Let’s create something that’s tasteful and flavorful at the same time.”

The name for the rapper’s ice cream line stems from one of his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, a collection that reportedly saw one Justin Bieber-owned NFT that previously sold for $1.3 million drop to under $60,000 in value in less than two years.

The developer of the Bored Ape NFTs, Yuga Labs, reportedly became the subject of a Securities and Exchange Commission probe last year. Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., was also named in a class-action lawsuit that claims he was part of “a scheme to artificially inflate the price of Bored Apes with inauthentic celebrity hype,” CNN reported.

