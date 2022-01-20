Shopping

All The Products You Need To Make Snow Removal Less Stressful

Including electric snow blowers, a windshield cover and ice scrapers.

Products like the Snow Joe electric snow thrower help get rid of snow.
Products like the Snow Joe electric snow thrower help get rid of snow.

Whether you live in a city that gets snow on a regular basis in winter or one that seemingly shuts down with less than an inch (looking at my fellow Georgia natives), I think we can all agree that dealing with the aftermath of a snow day anywhere is pretty frustrating.

Sure, the first five minutes of gazing at that blanket of crystal-white snow are fascinating, particularly if you don’t see it often, but eventually it just becomes a bothersome chore to take care of. However, before you go pulling out your winter coat and trusty shovel, rejoice in the fact that there are helpful, modernized products available that will make getting rid of the snow in your yard, on your roof and all over your car so much easier.

Electric snow blowers, rakes specifically designed for roofs and a cover made for your car’s windshield are just a few of the snow removal items we rounded up below that will save you time, energy and, hopefully, a headache.

1
A Shovelution snow shovel
Snow Joe
Weighing in at 3.7 pounds, this ergonomic snow shovel has an impact-resistant 18-inch blade for cutting through the most stubborn snow without putting unnecessary strain on your back.

Get it at Snow Joe for $24.99.
2
A Snow Joe corded electric snow thrower
Snow Joe
If you prefer to let electronics do the hard work, this electric snow blower is designed to do just that. It's best for clearing snow on mid-to-large driveways and walkways. And thanks to its ultra-powerful motor, it even moves up to 720 pounds of snow per minute and throws snow up to 25 feet. Since it doesn't run on gas, you don't have to worry about stocking up on gasoline or struggling with the pull-start function.

Get it at Snow Joe for $179.
3
A Worx cordless snow blower
Amazon
What makes this electric snow blower different from the Snow Joe electric blower above is that this one is battery-powered and cordless, giving you free range to toss snow around all of your yard -- up to 20 feet in any direction.

Get it from Amazon for $419.95.
4
A pair of ice scraper mitts
Amazon
For small snow removal jobs, like getting ice off your car windows, these ice scraper mittens deserve a spot in your snow day survival kit. The interior fleece and velvet material keeps your hands warm while the waterproof exterior and non-scratch scraper do the dirty work.

Get it from Amazon for $22.67.
5
A two-pack of snow brushes with ice scrapers
Amazon
In addition to functioning as a no-scratch ice scraper, this tool also has a brush to push away snow. The aluminum body is enforced with durable plastic for long-time use and the textured handle is made of comfortable foam.

Get it from Amazon for $23.96.
6
A windshield snow cover
Amazon
If you see snow in the weather forecast, be proactive and cover your car windshield with this snow cover. It's made of four layers of durable fabric and measures 57 x 47 inches.

Get it on Amazon for $12.73.
7
A roof rake for snow
Amazon
For hard-to-reach areas like your roof, opt for this telescopic rake. It extends up to 17 feet and multiple reviews mention how easy it is to assemble.

Get it on Amazon for $51.09.
