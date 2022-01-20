Whether you live in a city that gets snow on a regular basis in winter or one that seemingly shuts down with less than an inch (looking at my fellow Georgia natives), I think we can all agree that dealing with the aftermath of a snow day anywhere is pretty frustrating.

Sure, the first five minutes of gazing at that blanket of crystal-white snow are fascinating, particularly if you don’t see it often, but eventually it just becomes a bothersome chore to take care of. However, before you go pulling out your winter coat and trusty shovel, rejoice in the fact that there are helpful, modernized products available that will make getting rid of the snow in your yard, on your roof and all over your car so much easier.