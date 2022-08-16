Solange Knowles is expanding her repertoire — and making history.

On Monday, the New York City Ballet announced it has chosen Solange —Beyoncé’s younger sister — to compose an original score for an upcoming ballet production.

The Grammy Award-winner artist’s involvement makes her the first Black woman and the second woman of color to compose a score of a production by the more than 70-year-old company.

Shepherded by choreographer Gianna Reisen, the currently untitled project will premiere at the company’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer’s piece is set to be performed by a chamber ensemble that includes members of the City Ballet orchestra and several of Solange’s frequent collaborators, The New York Times reported.

After its premiere during the Fashion Gala, the production will be staged later this year on Oct. 1, 8, 11 and 16.

The piece will also return for five performances during the Company’s 2023 Spring Season on May 2, 11, 13, 17 and 18, according to the outlet.