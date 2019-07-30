Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Get Matching Tattoos In Memory Of Their Dog

“R.I.P. my little angel,” Jonas captioned an Instagram photo of his inking of the couple’s Alaskan Klee Kai, reportedly hit last week in New York City:

Turner shared a photograph of her tattoo as an Instagram story.

She captioned it: “I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby.”

New York-based tattooist DRAGON shared a selfie with the couple, and images of the artwork he inked on the pair’s arms, to Instagram:

Waldo got spooked, escaped his leash and was hit by a vehicle while being walked by a dog walker on Wednesday, TMZ reported.

Turner and Jonas welcomed the pup, the brother of their other dog Porky Basquiat, into the family in April 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in May before holding a second ceremony in France last month.