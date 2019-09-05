Trump's Press Secretary Drags CNN For Labeling Alabama As 'Mississippi' On Map

Even as President Donald Trump continues to defend his erroneous claim that Alabama was once threatened by Hurricane Dorian, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham sought to turn the tables Thursday by spotlighting a brief map error by CNN concerning the state.
In a Twitter post, she chided CNN for showing a map during a Sunday broadcast that mislabeled Alabama as Mississippi. In the process, she also took a shot at the attention CNN ― along with all other major news outlets ― gave to Trump’s widely ridiculed effort to deflect attention from his Alabama miscue with a Sharpie-altered weather map on Wednesday.
Snopes reports the CNN error occurred on the “Early Start with Dave Briggs and Christine Romans” program. It was corrected within 30 seconds, according to a cheeky response to Grisham’s tweet.
CNN’s mistake error occurred just a few hours before Trump posted his now-infamous tweet falsely claiming Alabama could be in Dorian’s path, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a denial tweet 20 minutes later.
Some people who were happy to join Grisham in slamming CNN:
Others came to a slightly different conclusion:
And then there was the person who spoke for all of America.