Stephen Colbert burned Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a brief but brutal line about the concerning new COVID-19 variant omicron on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“Omicron does appear to be evading vaccines. It’s a scientific phenomenon known as Aaron Rodgers,” the comedian cracked, acknowledging that “no one knows for sure” the protection that existing vaccines may or may not have against the variant. Scientists say it will take a couple of weeks at least to find out.