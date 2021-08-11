Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Parts Of Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned on Monday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but spot two strange parts of the announcement.

First, Cuomo isn’t leaving immediately but rather in 14 days.

“Evidently he gave himself two weeks’ notice,” Colbert cracked.

And second was how Cuomo tried to explain some of his unwanted physical contact with his security detail.

The outgoing governor said:

“When I walk past them, I often will give them a grip of the arm, a pat on the face, a touch on the stomach, a slap on the back. It’s my way of saying, ‘I see you. I appreciate you.’”

“Wow!” Colbert said. “Did you catch that? He really tried to slip in that ‘touch on the stomach’ as if it’s all the same.”

Then, Colbert did a mock impression of what Cuomo was saying: “I would often pat them on the back, stroke them on the groin, perhaps a friendly suck on the toe.”

See his full monologue below: