Stephen Colbert Trolls Putin With A Frighteningly Appropriate Makeover

Stephen Colbert took a cue from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who warned this week that Russia closing itself off from the world would turn it into “a very large North Korea.”

“He’s right,” Colbert said. “Russia is becoming so isolated it’s about to be a new North Korea. Before you know it, Vladimir Putin will be Vladimir Put Un.”

Colbert even offered an image of what “Put Un” would look like after giving the Russian leader a makeover with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s distinctive clothes and hair:

Russia’s isolation is turning them into North Korea. Vladimir Putin is becoming Put-un. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/mjBI6Kib0i — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2022