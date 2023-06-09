Stephen Miller Fumes Over Trump Indictment: An End To U.S. 'Democratic Republic'

Stephen Miller predicted that history will judge the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, on charges linked to his handling of classified documents, as the day the United States “ceased to be a democratic republic.”

Miller, who was a senior adviser in the Trump White House, went on Fox News on Thursday night to bash news about his former boss, who reportedly faces seven federal criminal charges tied to the storage of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“This is a sad day for me personally, as someone who has so much affection and admiration for President Trump, who has seen him, up close and personal and the heart he has for this country,” Miller said.

“I believe history will record today as the day that we cease to be a democratic republic and we became a people ruled by an unelected government bureaucracy.”

Miller, elsewhere in his Fox News appearance, claimed the Justice Department decided who can and can’t be president before he then jumped into Republican claims that President Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme prior to his administration.

He also said he hopes for Republicans, conservatives and “the whole of the country that cares about the rule of law” to coalesce around Trump.

Miller: I believe history will record today as the day that we ceased to be a democratic republic.. pic.twitter.com/Mol2F2ijlJ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023

Twitter users criticized Miller, who had suggested that an “alternate slate of electors” could aid in Trump’s 2020 election challenge, over his take now on the federal indictment news.

Holding former leaders legally accountable for their alleged crimes is the norm in most democratic republics across the world. It’s good that the dumb American exceptionalism on this issue is now finally over. https://t.co/LWRSUhwB5G — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 9, 2023

A functioning democracy would not be turning to people who supported an attempted coup to pontificate about the health of democracy https://t.co/PwFeXONnCY — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 9, 2023

Sorry Steve but you can’t have democracy without the rule of law. — Bob Messerschmidt (@bobme) June 9, 2023

this fucking guy lol https://t.co/WieRArEnjO — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 9, 2023