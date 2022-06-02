Amazon The Bug Bite Thing Suction tool has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Summertime is synonymous with bug bites. And as someone who has blood that’s apparently like candy to mosquitoes, I have a love-hate relationship with summer.

Even though there’s an array of insect repellants out there, some bugs will still find a way to bite us when we spend time outdoors. And if you forgot your bug spray or anti-itch cream, you may think you’re consigned to suffer. But all is not lost. Before you go clawing at your legs or arms for relief, consider getting the ultra-simple, easy-to-use Bug Bite Thing (yes, that’s really what it’s called).

This tiny, kid-friendly tool uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, thus reducing your body’s reaction of itching, swelling and pain. That’s it. There’s no creams, medicines or chemicals involved, just an upward extraction that pulls the irritants out of your pores. It works best on fresh bites from mosquitoes, bees, wasps and ants, and also is effective at removing splinters, thorns and bee stingers thanks to the two handles on the sides that are designed to safely scrape out embedded material. It’s not recommended for use on your face or neck, however, nor is it suited for the removal of ticks.

All you have to do is hold the wand-shaped tool over the affected area, slowly pull up on the handles until you feel suction pressure on your skin and then push them down to release the suction. The bug venom is routed to a removable, washable chamber at the bottom.

Amazon Bug Bite Thing suction tool This natural insect bite relief gadget is small enough to take on the go. It comes in white, pink and black. $9.99 at Amazon

If you need a little more swaying, check out these raving Amazon reviews from fellow “sweet-blooded” reviewers:

“I am the person who gets covered in bites from being outside for 30 seconds. I’ve never been able to find something that really helps the itch, until this. It honestly helps calm the itch and swelling so much! Definitely recommend.” — Amazon customer

“I was skeptical at first, but mosquitoes don’t care how many natural sprays or chemicals I soak myself in, they bite me. For every 1 bite my husband gets I’ll have at least 5. I bought this and it actually works. The fresher the bite is the better it works, but even when I’ve used it on bites that I didn’t know I had for a few hours it helps shorten the itchy period.” — Amazon customer