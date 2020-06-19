Street Art Takes A Stand Against Racism In Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

Street artists worldwide are creating powerful and thought-provoking works in protest of systemic racism.

Dozens of street art murals have been painted in cities across the United States and beyond following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Many of the artworks memorialize Black people killed by the police, such as this depiction of Floyd painted near where he died:

Jason Armond via Getty Images The makeshift memorial outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis where George Floyd was pinned by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

Others reference the Black Lives Matter movement and the global anti-racism demonstrations. Some call out President Donald Trump, who has labeled protesters radical thugs and has encouraged further police violence.

Legendary street artist Banksy also has weighed in with a painting of the American flag on fire.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has sharply criticized Trump’s militarized response to protests in her city, had the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on a street near the White House. The mayor’s action was dismissed by the local Black Lives Matter chapter as a “performative distraction from real policy changes” aimed at appeasing white liberals.

Check out some notable pieces of street art below.

Seen some protest-themed street art? Can you help us further identify the artists or locations of the pieces shown in this roundup? Email images and information to lee.moran@huffpost.com or direct message via Instagram.