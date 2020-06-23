HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s officially summer, so you just know you’re going to be turning up your air conditioner, slathering on sunscreen and grilling a lot of your meals.
But don’t worry if the thought of the heat is enough to make you sweat.
If you’re hoping to find summer clothes for the sunnier days ahead, Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” kicked off this week. The weeklong promotion will have up to 50% off fashion at Amazon, including from brands like Levi’s, J.Crew and Adidas.
It’s the first time that Amazon has had a sale just on clothes, shoes and accessories. There are a lot of daily deals happening each day that we’re keeping an eye out for, including J.Crew markdowns and loungewear on sale for when you don’t feel like putting on pants.
For those days when it’s too hot outside, we went searching through the sale for summer items that’ll keep you cool.
From a foldable straw sun visor with a bow in the back to a floral dress that’ll work just as well in the winter with boots, these are the best summer finds to get now on sale at Amazon.
Check out these summer finds that are on sale now at Amazon: