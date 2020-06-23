HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These on-sale summer finds at Amazon won't have you or your wallet sweating.

But don’t worry if the thought of the heat is enough to make you sweat.

If you’re hoping to find summer clothes for the sunnier days ahead, Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” kicked off this week. The weeklong promotion will have up to 50% off fashion at Amazon, including from brands like Levi’s, J.Crew and Adidas.

It’s the first time that Amazon has had a sale just on clothes, shoes and accessories. There are a lot of daily deals happening each day that we’re keeping an eye out for, including J.Crew markdowns and loungewear on sale for when you don’t feel like putting on pants.

For those days when it’s too hot outside, we went searching through the sale for summer items that’ll keep you cool.