Amazon's Style Sale Is Full Of Summer Finds That Will Keep You Cool

Don't let the sun get you down — you can beat the heat with these summer clothes on sale at Amazon.

These on-sale summer finds at Amazon won't have you or your wallet sweating.&nbsp;
It’s officially summer, so you just know you’re going to be turning up your air conditioner, slathering on sunscreen and grilling a lot of your meals.

But don’t worry if the thought of the heat is enough to make you sweat.

If you’re hoping to find summer clothes for the sunnier days ahead, Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” kicked off this week. The weeklong promotion will have up to 50% off fashion at Amazon, including from brands like Levi’s, J.Crew and Adidas.

It’s the first time that Amazon has had a sale just on clothes, shoes and accessories. There are a lot of daily deals happening each day that we’re keeping an eye out for, including J.Crew markdowns and loungewear on sale for when you don’t feel like putting on pants.

For those days when it’s too hot outside, we went searching through the sale for summer items that’ll keep you cool.

From a foldable straw sun visor with a bow in the back to a floral dress that’ll work just as well in the winter with boots, these are the best summer finds to get now on sale at Amazon.

Check out these summer finds that are on sale now at Amazon:

1
FURTALK Beach Sun Straw Hat
Amazon
Originally $21, get it now for $16. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
2
Levi's Mid-Length Shorts
Amazon
Originally $45, get them now for $31. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
3
Soludos Imogen Leather Sandal
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $52. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
4
endless rose Puff Dress
Amazon
Originally $90, get it now for $68.
5
Ray-Ban Highstreet Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Originally $165, find them now for $132.
6
J.Crew Mercantile Tie-Waist Ruffle Wrap Mini Skirt
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $30.
7
SCHUTZ Anire Sandals
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $65.
8
Goodthreads High-Rise 4" Chino Short
Amazon
Originally $25, get them now for $19. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
9
Velvet by Graham & Spencer Charlie Dress
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $59.
10
Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Ava Skinny Ankle Jean
Amazon
Originally $70, get them now for $44. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
11
The Drop Karen Short-Sleeve Mock-Neck Mini Dress
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $24. Prices may vary depending on the color.
12
Levi's Vintage Shortall
Amazon
Find it on sale for $36. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
13
swedish hasbeens Dagny Clogs
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $98.
14
J.Crew Mercantile Short-Sleeve Chambray Ruffle Wrap Dress
Amazon
Originally $75, get it now for $50.
15
28 Palms Tropical Lightweight Sleeveless Shift Dress
Amazon
Originally $20, get it now for $13. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
16
Lucky Brand Puff-Sleeve Crew Neck Tee
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $27. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
17
Simplicity Summer Foldable Straw Sun Visor
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $14. Prices may vary depending on the color.
18
Lark & Ro Georgette Flutter Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Top
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $23. Prices may vary depending on the color and size.
19
find. Simple Slide Leather Sandal
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $24.
20
Glamorous Multi Abstract Spot Midi Dress
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $39.
