“Sweet Tooth” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

An adaptation of a comic book by Jeff Lemire, this Netflix Original is set in a post-apocalyptic world with mysterious breeds of hybrid animal-humans. “Sweet Tooth” follows the adventures of a lovable boy who is half-human and half-deer and the wandering loner he befriends.

Next on the list is “Lucifer,” which had its Season 5: Part 2 premiere on the platform on May 28. And in third place is “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” the second season of the popular true crime series. After debuting on the USA Network last year, the season was added to Netflix on May 31.

Netflix "Sweet Tooth" on Netflix.

Other Netflix shows in the ranking include the new seasons of “Ragnarok,” “The Kominsky Method” and “Who Killed Sara?”

As for non-Netflix programming, there’s the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and the kid-friendly “CoComelon.” Additionally, the History Channel survival reality show “Alone” is the 10th most popular item on the platform.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.