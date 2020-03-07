Trump Reportedly Weighs Tax Breaks For Travel Industry, Social Security Cuts For Us

The White House is considering tax breaks for travel and tourism businesses amid the devastating coronavirus outbreak, reports The Washington Post.

The news comes a day after President Donald Trump said at a Fox News town hall meeting that he’s also planning to cut entitlement programs for Americans that include Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare.

The Post, citing unnamed sources, said that talks about deferring taxes for airlines, hotels and cruise businesses are “fluid” and haven’t been determined. It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump’s own hotels would be beneficiaries of tax breaks under consideration.

“Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance,” Kudlow said on Fox Business.

The travel and tourism industry is suffering its worst downturn since the 9/11 terror attacks, the Post noted.

The break for business is in stark contrast to Trump’s revelation Thursday about social program cuts for Americans.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum told the president that if “you don’t cut something in entitlements, you will never really deal with the debt.” Trump responded: “Oh we’ll be cutting.” He then pivoted to the U.S. economy, noting its strong “growth.”

He has raised that point previously concerning social program cuts, perhaps suggesting that people are so much wealthier in a strong economy that they can pay for their own retirement income and health insurance.

🚨 Trump says “we’ll be cutting” entitlements like Medicare and Social Security 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6XRKE9joYz — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 6, 2020

Trump promised when he was campaigning not to cut Medicare and Social Security. But he also indicated in a CNBC interview in January that he was ready to shave benefits. He also said he would do so at some point at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January.

Put he backpedaled with a tweet Friday, vowing to “protect your Social Security and Medicare.” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed he was talking about cutting the federal debt he has blown up, and not social programs.

Trump promised to balance the budget when he was campaigning to be president, but the national debt has now reached an all-time American record of more than $23 trillion. (“Who the hell cares about the budget?” Trump asked donors at a fundraiser in January.)

I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years. Sleepy Joe Biden will destroy both in very short order, and he won’t even know he’s doing it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2020

This is a lie.



Trump said he'd cut Social Security and Medicare at a Fox News town hall literally yesterday. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 6, 2020