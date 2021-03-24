Critics Find The Major Flaw In Ted Cruz’s Latest Defense Of Guns

“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” Cruz told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens, because that’s their political objective,” he added. “But what they propose, not only does it not reduce crime, it makes it worse.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during gun violence hearing:



“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse.” pic.twitter.com/yXUHsiOPhq — The Recount (@therecount) March 23, 2021

Critics pointed out two elements of Cruz’s pushback on gun law reform that appeared to make his argument redundant, namely when he said “every time there’s a shooting” and “after every mass shooting.”

According to CNN, there have been seven mass shootings in the United States in the last week — including last Tuesday’s attack on Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, and the killing of 10 people Monday at a Kings Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

