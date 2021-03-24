Critics Find The Major Flaw In Ted Cruz’s Latest Defense Of Guns

NRA-funded Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) defense of gun rights— following a string of mass shootings ― drew fierce condemnation on Twitter Tuesday.
“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” Cruz told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
“What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens, because that’s their political objective,” he added. “But what they propose, not only does it not reduce crime, it makes it worse.”
Critics pointed out two elements of Cruz’s pushback on gun law reform that appeared to make his argument redundant, namely when he said “every time there’s a shooting” and “after every mass shooting.”
According to CNN, there have been seven mass shootings in the United States in the last week — including last Tuesday’s attack on Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, and the killing of 10 people Monday at a Kings Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.