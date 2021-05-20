Ted Cruz’s Tweet About Russia Army Makes 'EmasculaTED' Trend

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a lot of Twitter users fighting mad when he suggested that the Russian army was better prepared than America’s “woke emasculated military.”
The smarmy Texas senator made the comments while retweeting a video that contrasted a Russian recruiting video of men working out with a U.S. recruiting video from a female soldier who credited her desire to serve her country to her two moms.
However, many Twitter users felt Cruz was the wrong person to be talking about emasculation, considering the way he supported former President Donald Trump even after Trump attacked the looks of Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, and falsely suggested the senator’s father helped assassinate John F. Kennedy.
A sampling of the snarkier comments:
