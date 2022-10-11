FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

TikTok isn’t limited to silly dance routines and funny 30-second clips. It’s become a place where we can collectively “fan girl” over how great a product is and learn where to get it for ourselves.Amazon’s surprise “Prime Early Access” sale is a mid-October dose of crazy product discounts that can be found sitewide, including sales on items that have become viral TikTok sensations for one reason or another. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12, you can skip the mindless scrolling through your #fyp and find cult-favorite lip masks that will help you get TikTok’s “gym lips” or an essential pair of noise-cancelling headphones to wear on your TikTok-approved “hot girl walk.” You may even want to cook your way through Emily Mariko’s best loved recipes using her favorite kitchen gadgets or find the best skin care products to hop on the skin-cycling trend.