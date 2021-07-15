Travel

10 Travel Destinations Trending On TikTok

Bounce broke down the most popular locations on the app.
The popularity of Paris as a destination extends to TikTok.
The creative, funny and fascinating world of TikTok influences our cooking, dance moves, makeup choices and more. It also fuels our wanderlust.

The luggage storage network Bounce analyzed the view counts for travel destination hashtags on TikTok to determine the most popular ones. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top spot was none other than the city that never sleeps, New York City.

Other trending destinations included international faves like London and Paris, as well as a couple more domestic options. Of course, not all of these places are open for travel and may be facing challenges amid the pandemic. But if you’re dreaming about a future vacation or seeking a little escapism right now, the app’s got you covered.

Bounce also took a look at the biggest travel influencers on the platform and their earnings, and identified Alex Ojeda, Thomas Lotter and Mikki Tenazas as the top three.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 travel destinations on TikTok, as well as some sample videos to inspire future trips. Visit Bounce’s website for more information about methodology and the list of destinations beyond the top 10.

1. New York City

@elizabethfow

Ideas for a perfect day in NYC! #newyork #visitingnyc #bucketlist #travel #nyc

♬ Taste It - Ikson

2. Dubai

@omaeimaamar

#dubai #travel #fyp dubai 2021

♬ sonido original - 🔥niko bencomo🔥

3. Istanbul

@ranood28

Life is full of beauty #istanbul #travel #fyp

♬ Ay Balam - Uzeyir Mehdizade

4. London

@lonelyplanet

A day in London for only £20. How do you think I did? #london #budgettravel #lonelyplanet

♬ Waterdrop - Clutch

5. Barcelona

@handluggageonly

WHAT CITY DO YOU WANNA SEE NEXT? 😃😁 #barcelona #travel #tiktoktravel #spain #spanish #catalan #fyp

♬ No Idea - Don Toliver

6. Paris

@lailaszaranek

Who would like to visit Paris right now?🇫🇷 #travel #paris #france #traveleurope #parisian #parisienne #vogue #travelgirl

♬ Dernière danse - Indila

7. Mumbai

@siddharthajoshi

Exploring Mumbai ❤️❤️❤️ #mumbai #tiktoktravel #tiktokindia #yehmeraindia

♬ original sound - Siddhartha Joshi ✈️ - Siddhartha Joshi

8. Hawaii

@matthew_blokdyk

blessed to live this life❤️🌴☀️ #hawaii #college #travel

♬ оригинальный звук - 🍜

9. Miami

@jamiabrooks

Miami Mami. 🌴 #miami #travel #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #dailyvlog #miamidesigndistrict #travelvlog

♬ FOLLOW ME IF YOU LOVE SZA - i am not sza.

10. Toronto

@lil.money91

If you’re from Toronto lmk of any places I need to check out ❤️ #toronto #nature #ontario #photography #nature #fyp #ryerson #cntowertoronto

♬ The Night We Met - Lord Huron
