10 Travel Destinations Trending On TikTok

Tuul & Bruno Morandi via Getty Images The popularity of Paris as a destination extends to TikTok.

The creative, funny and fascinating world of TikTok influences our cooking, dance moves, makeup choices and more. It also fuels our wanderlust.

The luggage storage network Bounce analyzed the view counts for travel destination hashtags on TikTok to determine the most popular ones. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top spot was none other than the city that never sleeps, New York City.

Advertisement

Other trending destinations included international faves like London and Paris, as well as a couple more domestic options. Of course, not all of these places are open for travel and may be facing challenges amid the pandemic. But if you’re dreaming about a future vacation or seeking a little escapism right now, the app’s got you covered.

Bounce also took a look at the biggest travel influencers on the platform and their earnings, and identified Alex Ojeda, Thomas Lotter and Mikki Tenazas as the top three.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 travel destinations on TikTok, as well as some sample videos to inspire future trips. Visit Bounce’s website for more information about methodology and the list of destinations beyond the top 10.

1. New York City

Advertisement

2. Dubai

3. Istanbul

4. London

5. Barcelona

Advertisement

6. Paris

7. Mumbai

8. Hawaii

9. Miami