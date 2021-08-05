Has Liam Hemsworth Switched From The ‘Hunger Games’ To The Tokyo Games?

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga — and now Liam Hemsworth?
The Australian “Hunger Games” actor is the latest celebrity that people are convinced has a doppelgänger competing in the Tokyo Olympics.
Here’s Hemsworth:
And here’s tennis player Karen Khachanov, who won silver in the men’s singles for the Russian Olympic Committee:
Compare them side-by-side:
Lookalike or a long-lost Hemsworth brother?
