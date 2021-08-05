ENTERTAINMENT

Has Liam Hemsworth Switched From The ‘Hunger Games’ To The Tokyo Games?

People think the Australian actor has a medal-winning doppelgänger at the Olympics.

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga — and now Liam Hemsworth?

The Australian “Hunger Games” actor is the latest celebrity that people are convinced has a doppelgänger competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s Hemsworth:

And here’s tennis player Karen Khachanov, who won silver in the men’s singles for the Russian Olympic Committee:

Du Xiaoyi/Xinhua via Getty Images
Compare them side-by-side:

 

Lookalike or a long-lost Hemsworth brother?

