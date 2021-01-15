GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville Gets A Blunt Reminder About The Constitution

Newly elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Al.) drew scorn this week after he floated the idea of delaying the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
“We probably could have had a swearing-in and inauguration later after we got this virus behind us a little bit. Again, we’re talking about Washington, D.C.,” Tuberville, the former coach of Auburn University’s football team, said in an interview with CBS-affiliate WIAT published Wednesday.
But the 20th Amendment of the Constitution states that “the terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January.”
Tuberville, who refused to verify Biden’s Electoral College win and promoted Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about mass election fraud, in the same interview also said the impeachment of the president for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot “makes no sense.”
Tuberville has previously falsely claimed that the United States fought in World War II “to free Europe of socialism” and has misidentified the three branches of government.
Twitter users took the Republican to task over his latest statement: