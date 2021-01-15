GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville Gets A Blunt Reminder About The Constitution

Newly elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Al.) drew scorn this week after he floated the idea of delaying the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“We probably could have had a swearing-in and inauguration later after we got this virus behind us a little bit. Again, we’re talking about Washington, D.C.,” Tuberville, the former coach of Auburn University’s football team, said in an interview with CBS-affiliate WIAT published Wednesday.

But the 20th Amendment of the Constitution states that “the terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January.”

Tuberville, who refused to verify Biden’s Electoral College win and promoted Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about mass election fraud, in the same interview also said the impeachment of the president for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot “makes no sense.”

Tuberville has previously falsely claimed that the United States fought in World War II “to free Europe of socialism” and has misidentified the three branches of government.

Twitter users took the Republican to task over his latest statement:

Tommy Tuberville probably thinks that if a Senate vote ends 50-50 the vote just goes to overtime — Robert Martin (@RobertMartinLT) January 15, 2021

i know Tommy Tuberville Knows Nothing About How Our Government Works is funny but it’s also deeply fucking embarrassing — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) January 15, 2021

Will Tommy Tuberville actually serve out a six year term? He doesn't seem to fully understand what a Senator does or how the government functions. — Drew Savicki 🦖🦕🦖 (@SenhorRaposa) January 15, 2021

Real good chance Tommy Tuberville ends up being the worst U.S. senator in modern history. https://t.co/zrGJMusygl — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 15, 2021

The GOP’s newest stupid Senator Tommy Tuberville is suggesting that the inauguration should be delayed in order to let Coronavirus die down a bit.



Too bad that he’s never read the Constitution or else he could’ve seen the January 20th date is specifically mentioned in it. 🤔 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 15, 2021

Tommy Tuberville search history pic.twitter.com/QhzRdTCYuz — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) January 15, 2021

A prominent newspaper called Tuberville "dumb as a bag of hammers." A Bag of Hammers is suing for defamation. https://t.co/a2ssGlxfFu — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 15, 2021

You know that loophole where your high school's football coach also had to teach a class? Tommy Tuberville is what happens when you made that guy a fucking Senator https://t.co/gMoepL3pY0 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 15, 2021