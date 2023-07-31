Travis Kelce Says He's 'Gotta Be A Better Teammate' Following Training Camp Fights

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce declared that he’s “gotta be a better teammate” and “a better leader” after fighting with fellow players at training camp over the weekend.

In a practice session at Missouri Western State University on Saturday, the two-time Super Bowl champion launched a punch at linebacker Jack Cochrane after Kelce caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ESPN reported.

Cochrane wrapped his arms around Kelce following the catch before the tight end hit his teammate with a left hook. The two exchanged shoves before walking away.

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

A day earlier, Kelce was caught on video clashing with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle after making a catch.

It's the first day of pads and yeah, things can always get a little chippy at camp. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sSsUD1OB47 — Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) July 28, 2023

Kelce, who was ejected from a 2016 game for throwing his towel at a referee, wrote on the X social media platform that he has “gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader... plain and simple.”

Other Chiefs players got into skirmishes during the team’s training camp as well. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and cornerback Jaylen Watson got into it on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said players are going to disagree, but fighting puts the team at risk.

“You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it,” Reid said. “But they’re going to jaw. It’s hot, humid. They’re going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we’re all right.″

Reid joked that he’s glad Kelce still has “some juice left in him” and noted that he apologized, The Athletic reported.

