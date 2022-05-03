J.D. Vance Has Only 1 Option Left After Trump's Name Flub, Says Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah says there’s only one thing left for Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance following Donald Trump’s failure to remember his name during a weekend rally.

After Trump seemingly confused “Hillbilly Elegy” author Vance (who he has endorsed) with fellow Republican rival Josh Mandel to boost “J.D. Mandel,” Noah suggested on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” that Vance would just have to roll with whatever the former president calls him.

“I feel bad for J.D. Vance because now he’s gonna have to change his name to J.P.J.D. Mandel,” joked Noah.

“Yeah, because if you’re a Republican, Trump is never wrong,” he continued. “At the GOP Starbucks, whatever name Trump calls, that’s you: ‘J.J.J. — J.D.J.P Mandel? Yeah, that’s me. I’ll take it.’”