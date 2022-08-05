Trevor Noah Busts Putin For 'Another S**tty Thing' He's Doing To Screw With U.S.

“This is some bullshit. This is bullshit,” Noah said. “We all know Russia doesn’t care about what Brittney Griner did. This is the same country that’s breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, ‘Oh, that woman has vape cartridge. She’s real criminal!’ Get the fuck out of here, man. This is bullshit and we all know it.”

Advertisement

The goal of the bullshit, Noah said, was to set up a prisoner swap ― and the United States should do it.

“It seems like they win,” Noah said. “But don’t forget: That person now has to live in Russia. They’ll get there and be like, ‘This whole country is prison. I miss food in Alcatraz. Nooooo!’”